 

Holding(s) in Company

11.01.2021, 17:24  |  31   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Stagecoach Group Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and its group
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Minneapolis, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name State Street Nominees Limited
Vidacos Nominees Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 07/01/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/01/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 17.950% 0.000% 17.950% 550,878,747
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		18.382% 0.000% 18.832%  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B6YTLS95 351,113 98,530,461 0.064% 17.886%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 98,881,574 17.950%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight
Limited 		% % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 17.950% % 17.950%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/a
The number and % of voting rights held N/a
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/a
 

 



11. Additional informationxvi
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings  GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.


Place of completion Swindon, UK
Date of completion 11/01/2021





