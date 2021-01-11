 

Quadient SA Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient SA

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

  As at 31 December 2020
Total number of shares 34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights  34,365,611

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
British Gas Selects Quadient’s Customer Journey Mapping to Provide Superior Communication-Driven Customer Experiences
15.12.20
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management Software Market
14.12.20
Quadient and Duck Creek Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate Customer Experience Management Capabilities for Insurers