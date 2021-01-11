 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 4 January 2021 and 8 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 17:45  |  60   |   |   

Paris, 11th January 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 4 January 2021 and 8 January 2021



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross
amount 		MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
Total 04/01/2021 25,300 8.3327 € 210,818 XPAR Cancellation  
5,300 8.3100 € 44,043 CEUX  
3,400 8.3177 € 28,280 AQEU  
34,000 8.3277 € 283,142 €    
Total 05/01/2021 24,629 8.3390 € 205,381 XPAR Cancellation  
1,300 8.3200 € 10,816 TQEX  
3,300 8.3200 € 27,456 CEUX  
3,500 8.3185 € 29,115 AQEU  
32,729 8.3341 € 272,768 €    
Total 06/01/2021 24,600 8.4420 € 207,674 XPAR Cancellation  
1,300 8.3600 € 10,868 TQEX  
3,500 8.4382 € 29,534 CEUX  
3,307 8.4707 € 28,013 AQEU  
32,707 8.4413 € 276,088 €    
Total 07/01/2021 25,200 8.7385 € 220,211 XPAR Cancellation  
4,169 8.7384 € 36,430 CEUX  
3,359 8.7444 € 29,372 AQEU  
32,728 8.7391 € 286,014 €    
Total 08/01/2021 26,300 8.8478 € 232,698 XPAR Cancellation  
1,500 8.9800 € 13,470 TQEX  
5,000 8.8712 € 44,356 CEUX  
3,900 8.8632 € 34,566 AQEU  
36,700 8.8580 € 325,090 €    
Total 04/01/2021 - 08/01/2021 168,864 8.5459 € 1,443,102 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
 shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
04/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.3400 € 1,592.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 533 8.3400 € 4,445.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 635 8.2600 € 5,245.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 743 8.2100 € 6,100.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 6 8.3800 € 50.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 1,058 8.3700 € 8,855.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 194 8.4000 € 1,629.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.4000 € 840.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 522 8.3800 € 4,374.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 355 8.3800 € 2,974.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 508 8.3400 € 4,236.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 658 8.3700 € 5,507.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 159 8.3700 € 1,330.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.3400 € 4,987.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 83 8.3400 € 692.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 115 8.3200 € 956.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 385 8.3200 € 3,203.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 385 8.3200 € 3,203.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 115 8.3200 € 956.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 248 8.3200 € 2,063.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3200 € 4,160.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 350 8.3200 € 2,912.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.3200 € 1,664.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 202 8.3200 € 1,680.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 486 8.3100 € 4,038.66 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 14 8.3100 € 116.34 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 211 8.3100 € 1,753.41 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 64 8.3100 € 531.84 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 713 8.3600 € 5,960.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 169 8.3800 € 1,416.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 192 8.3800 € 1,608.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 364 8.3800 € 3,050.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.3500 € 8.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 499 8.3500 € 4,166.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3500 € 4,175.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3500 € 4,175.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 150 8.3500 € 1,252.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3500 € 4,175.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.3500 € 1,670.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 290 8.3700 € 2,427.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 126 8.3700 € 1,054.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 52 8.3700 € 435.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 1,119 8.3800 € 9,377.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 1,500 8.3600 € 12,540.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 177 8.3600 € 1,479.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.3600 € 4,999.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 202 8.3600 € 1,688.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 119 8.3600 € 994.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.3600 € 1,672.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 154 8.3600 € 1,287.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 648 8.3600 € 5,417.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 863 8.3400 € 7,197.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 59 8.3200 € 490.88 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3200 € 4,160.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3200 € 4,160.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 46 8.3200 € 382.72 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 379 8.3200 € 3,153.28 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 33 8.3200 € 274.56 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 42 8.3200 € 349.44 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 314 8.3200 € 2,612.48 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 320 8.3100 € 2,659.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 175 8.3100 € 1,454.25 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 325 8.3100 € 2,700.75 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 50 8.3100 € 415.50 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.3100 € 831.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3100 € 4,155.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 375 8.3100 € 3,116.25 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 51 8.3100 € 423.81 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 404 8.3100 € 3,357.24 € CEUX Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 614 8.3100 € 5,102.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 277 8.3200 € 2,304.64 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 217 8.3200 € 1,805.44 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 6 8.3200 € 49.92 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 252 8.3200 € 2,096.64 € AQEU Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 1,500 8.3000 € 12,450.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 1,000 8.3000 € 8,300.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 614 8.2600 € 5,071.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.2900 € 4,145.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.2900 € 1,583.39 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 278 8.2900 € 2,304.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 119 8.3000 € 987.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3000 € 4,150.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3000 € 4,150.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.3000 € 813.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.3000 € 4,963.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 48 8.3000 € 398.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/01/2021 Purchase 61 8.3000 € 506.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 743 8.2600 € 6,137.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 315 8.2600 € 2,601.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 85 8.2600 € 702.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.2700 € 4,962.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 252 8.2700 € 2,084.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 97 8.2700 € 802.19 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.2800 € 4,968.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 67 8.2800 € 554.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 390 8.3400 € 3,252.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 629 8.3400 € 5,245.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.3600 € 4,999.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 49 8.3600 € 409.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 1,139 8.3900 € 9,556.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 645 8.3500 € 5,385.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 348 8.4200 € 2,930.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 293 8.4200 € 2,467.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 646 8.4200 € 5,439.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 690 8.3900 € 5,789.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 521 8.3400 € 4,345.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 122 8.3400 € 1,017.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 337 8.3100 € 2,800.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 572 8.3100 € 4,753.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 396 8.4400 € 3,342.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 115 8.4400 € 970.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 742 8.4100 € 6,240.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 634 8.3600 € 5,300.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 1,300 8.3200 € 10,816.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 1,300 8.3200 € 10,816.00 € TQEX Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 1,000 8.3200 € 8,320.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.2900 € 4,957.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 133 8.2900 € 1,102.57 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.3000 € 207.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 1,000 8.3000 € 8,300.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 722 8.3000 € 5,992.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3000 € 4,150.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 15 8.2900 € 124.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.2900 € 4,957.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 26 8.2900 € 215.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 279 8.2700 € 2,307.33 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 22 8.2700 € 181.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 453 8.2700 € 3,746.31 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 119 8.2800 € 985.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 507 8.2800 € 4,197.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 688 8.2700 € 5,689.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.3100 € 4,969.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 33 8.3100 € 274.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 957 8.3900 € 8,029.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 639 8.3700 € 5,348.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 622 8.3900 € 5,218.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 857 8.3600 € 7,164.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 615 8.3400 € 5,129.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 712 8.3400 € 5,938.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 120 8.3400 € 1,000.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 260 8.3500 € 2,171.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3500 € 4,175.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 122 8.3400 € 1,017.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 120 8.3600 € 1,003.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 196 8.3600 € 1,638.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 4 8.3600 € 33.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 26 8.3600 € 217.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 16 8.3600 € 133.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 47 8.3500 € 392.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3500 € 4,175.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 499 8.3500 € 4,166.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 140 8.3300 € 1,166.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 30 8.3300 € 249.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 466 8.3300 € 3,881.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 1,748 8.3200 € 14,543.36 € AQEU Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 19 8.3300 € 158.27 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 316 8.3300 € 2,632.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.3300 € 566.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 295 8.3300 € 2,457.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 42 8.3300 € 349.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 23 8.3200 € 191.36 € AQEU Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 137 8.3400 € 1,142.58 € AQEU Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 92 8.3400 € 767.28 € AQEU Cancellation  
05/01/2021 Purchase 1,000 8.3400 € 8,340.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 470 8.4100 € 3,952.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 714 8.4100 € 6,004.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 598 8.4200 € 5,035.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 169 8.4200 € 1,422.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 620 8.3700 € 5,189.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 38 8.3800 € 318.44 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 108 8.3800 € 905.04 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 1,354 8.3800 € 11,346.52 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 106 8.3600 € 886.16 € TQEX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 224 8.3600 € 1,872.64 € TQEX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 970 8.3600 € 8,109.20 € TQEX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 1,017 8.3600 € 8,502.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 1,500 8.3500 € 12,525.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 576 8.3600 € 4,815.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 596 8.3600 € 4,982.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 770 8.4000 € 6,468.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 275 8.3700 € 2,301.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 324 8.3700 € 2,711.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 611 8.3400 € 5,095.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 81 8.3500 € 676.35 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 58 8.3500 € 484.30 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 76 8.3500 € 634.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 295 8.4000 € 2,478.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 312 8.3900 € 2,617.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 286 8.3900 € 2,399.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 171 8.3900 € 1,434.69 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 647 8.3800 € 5,421.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 412 8.3700 € 3,448.44 € CEUX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 240 8.3700 € 2,008.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 644 8.2900 € 5,338.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.3700 € 4,185.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.3700 € 5,022.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 791 8.4200 € 6,660.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 216 8.4200 € 1,818.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 935 8.4000 € 7,854.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 29 8.4000 € 243.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 822 8.3800 € 6,888.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 134 8.4300 € 1,129.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 684 8.4300 € 5,766.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 676 8.4100 € 5,685.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 748 8.4600 € 6,328.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 715 8.4400 € 6,034.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 30 8.4200 € 252.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.4700 € 4,235.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 175 8.4700 € 1,482.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 192 8.4900 € 1,630.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 73 8.4900 € 619.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 430 8.4700 € 3,642.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 756 8.4700 € 6,403.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 160 8.5100 € 1,361.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 479 8.5100 € 4,076.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 662 8.5100 € 5,633.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 183 8.5300 € 1,560.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 537 8.5300 € 4,580.61 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 1,094 8.5200 € 9,320.88 € CEUX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 57 8.5200 € 485.64 € CEUX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.5500 € 5,130.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 124 8.5500 € 1,060.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 581 8.5700 € 4,979.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 105 8.5700 € 899.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 177 8.5700 € 1,516.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 166 8.5700 € 1,422.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 1,212 8.5700 € 10,386.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 238 8.5900 € 2,044.42 € CEUX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 199 8.5900 € 1,709.41 € CEUX Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 22 8.5900 € 188.98 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 547 8.6000 € 4,704.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 966 8.6000 € 8,307.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 173 8.6000 € 1,487.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 264 8.6100 € 2,273.04 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 71 8.6100 € 611.31 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.6100 € 8.61 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 155 8.6100 € 1,334.55 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 106 8.6100 € 912.66 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 82 8.6100 € 706.02 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 113 8.6100 € 972.93 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 314 8.6100 € 2,703.54 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 38 8.6100 € 327.18 € AQEU Cancellation  
06/01/2021 Purchase 13 8.6100 € 111.93 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 475 8.6700 € 4,118.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 379 8.6700 € 3,285.93 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 119 8.6700 € 1,031.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 60 8.6800 € 520.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 539 8.6800 € 4,678.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.6800 € 17.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 228 8.6300 € 1,967.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 286 8.6300 € 2,468.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 108 8.6300 € 932.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 349 8.6400 € 3,015.36 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 352 8.6200 € 3,034.24 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 651 8.6100 € 5,605.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 68 8.5800 € 583.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 543 8.5800 € 4,658.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 883 8.6700 € 7,655.61 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.6700 € 3,043.17 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 952 8.6400 € 8,225.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 441 8.6500 € 3,814.65 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.7400 € 3,128.92 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 957 8.7400 € 8,364.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 48 8.7500 € 420.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 550 8.7500 € 4,812.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 272 8.7500 € 2,380.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 23 8.7500 € 201.25 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.7500 € 8.75 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 149 8.7500 € 1,303.75 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 176 8.7500 € 1,540.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 891 8.7300 € 7,778.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 223 8.7300 € 1,946.79 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.6400 € 3,032.64 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 632 8.6400 € 5,460.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 222 8.7100 € 1,933.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 306 8.7100 € 2,665.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 106 8.7100 € 923.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 900 8.7400 € 7,866.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 489 8.7300 € 4,268.97 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 385 8.7900 € 3,384.15 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 594 8.7800 € 5,215.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 23 8.8200 € 202.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 484 8.8200 € 4,268.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 91 8.8200 € 802.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 634 8.7800 € 5,566.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 121 8.7900 € 1,063.59 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 156 8.7900 € 1,371.24 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 71 8.7900 € 624.09 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 364 8.7500 € 3,185.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 227 8.7800 € 1,993.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 56 8.7800 € 491.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 356 8.7800 € 3,125.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 122 8.7800 € 1,071.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 101 8.7800 € 886.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 51 8.8100 € 449.31 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 562 8.8100 € 4,951.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 94 8.8100 € 828.14 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 771 8.8300 € 6,807.93 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 296 8.8400 € 2,616.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 316 8.8400 € 2,793.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 416 8.8300 € 3,673.28 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 354 8.8200 € 3,122.28 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 593 8.8100 € 5,224.33 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 593 8.8000 € 5,218.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 8 8.8000 € 70.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 357 8.8000 € 3,141.60 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 348 8.7900 € 3,058.92 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 1,032 8.7900 € 9,071.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 615 8.7500 € 5,381.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.7600 € 3,074.76 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 1,014 8.7500 € 8,872.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 124 8.7500 € 1,085.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 353 8.7500 € 3,088.75 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 789 8.7300 € 6,887.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 389 8.7300 € 3,395.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 703 8.7800 € 6,172.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 472 8.7800 € 4,144.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 404 8.7900 € 3,551.16 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 353 8.7600 € 3,092.28 € AQEU Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 132 8.7600 € 1,156.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 800 8.7600 € 7,008.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 387 8.7500 € 3,386.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 448 8.7500 € 3,920.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.7300 € 3,151.53 € CEUX Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 34 8.7700 € 298.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 192 8.7700 € 1,683.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 361 8.7700 € 3,165.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 58 8.7600 € 508.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 47 8.7600 € 411.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 888 8.7600 € 7,778.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
07/01/2021 Purchase 437 8.7600 € 3,828.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 289 8.7800 € 2,537.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 55 8.7800 € 482.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.7800 € 5,268.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 142 8.7800 € 1,246.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 163 8.7500 € 1,426.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 418 8.7500 € 3,657.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 589 8.7200 € 5,136.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 38 8.7100 € 330.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 560 8.7100 € 4,877.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.7100 € 1,602.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 465 8.7400 € 4,064.10 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 115 8.7100 € 1,001.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 1,112 8.7100 € 9,685.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 344 8.7500 € 3,010.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 450 8.7700 € 3,946.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 195 8.7700 € 1,710.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 433 8.7700 € 3,797.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.8300 € 4,415.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 387 8.8300 € 3,417.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 1,001 8.8100 € 8,818.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 228 8.7900 € 2,004.12 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 42 8.7900 € 369.18 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.7900 € 5,274.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 254 8.7900 € 2,232.66 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 505 8.7900 € 4,438.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.7900 € 474.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 154 8.7900 € 1,353.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 342 8.8000 € 3,009.60 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 346 8.8000 € 3,044.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 421 8.7800 € 3,696.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 187 8.7800 € 1,641.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 945 8.7600 € 8,278.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 797 8.8200 € 7,029.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 612 8.8500 € 5,416.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 781 8.8400 € 6,904.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 463 8.8500 € 4,097.55 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 117 8.8200 € 1,031.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 160 8.8200 € 1,411.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 261 8.8200 € 2,302.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 389 8.8200 € 3,430.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 574 8.8100 € 5,056.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 350 8.7900 € 3,076.50 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 347 8.8000 € 3,053.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 869 8.7900 € 7,638.51 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 437 8.8400 € 3,863.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 135 8.8400 € 1,193.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 347 8.8500 € 3,070.95 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 731 8.8300 € 6,454.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 663 8.8900 € 5,894.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 346 8.9100 € 3,082.86 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 839 8.9200 € 7,483.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 324 8.9100 € 2,886.84 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.8800 € 3,179.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 362 8.8800 € 3,214.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 689 8.8600 € 6,104.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.8800 € 3,179.04 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 353 8.8700 € 3,131.11 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 283 8.8700 € 2,510.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 316 8.8700 € 2,802.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 787 8.8800 € 6,988.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 220 8.9200 € 1,962.40 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 132 8.9200 € 1,177.44 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 156 8.9000 € 1,388.40 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 105 8.9200 € 936.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 937 8.9200 € 8,358.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 188 8.9300 € 1,678.84 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 563 8.9100 € 5,016.33 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 211 8.9100 € 1,880.01 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 12 8.9000 € 106.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 778 8.9000 € 6,924.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.9600 € 2,060.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.9600 € 224.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 1,108 8.9800 € 9,949.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 140 8.9800 € 1,257.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 473 8.9800 € 4,247.54 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 872 8.9700 € 7,821.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 880 8.9800 € 7,902.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 1,789 8.9800 € 16,065.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 624 8.9900 € 5,609.76 € AQEU Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 292 8.9900 € 2,625.08 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 299 8.9900 € 2,688.01 € CEUX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 281 8.9800 € 2,523.38 € TQEX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 224 8.9800 € 2,011.52 € TQEX Cancellation  
08/01/2021 Purchase 995 8.9800 € 8,935.10 € TQEX Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


Coface Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 4 January 2021 and 8 January 2021 Paris, 11th January 2021 – 17:45 COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 4 January 2021 and 8 January 2021 Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF
04.01.21
COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 31 December 2020
04.01.21
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020
28.12.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 21 December 2020 and 24 December 2020
21.12.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020
14.12.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 December 2020 and 11 December 2020