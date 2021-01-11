 

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021 Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT announces the launch of two ground-breaking products, the 17-inch Printed OLED Scrolling Display and 6.7-inch AMOLED Rollable Display, at CES 2021. TCL CSOT is a subsidiary of TCL Technology, which is dedicated to driving greater innovations in semiconductor display.

The flexible 17-inch Printed OLED Scrolling Display, at just 0.18mm thick, is a unique example of a larger-scale flexible display technology. Highly scrollable and portable, it can easily fit in anywhere, just like a scroll painting.

Benefiting from TCL CSOT's cutting-edge inkjet printing technology, with a 100% color gamut, it significantly enhances the quality of the display. It can be widely applied across flexible TVs, curved and foldable displays, and transparent commercial displays.

Its OLED RGB self-luminous devices are manufactured with high-precision inkjet printing technology, without the need for fine metal masks. As a result, the cost is 20% lower than traditional display technologies and is more applicable for large-size displays and mass production.

The portable 6.7-inch AMOLED Rollable Display re-defines the standard form of a smartphone. With a rollable AMOLED display, it can be extended from 6.7-inches to 7.8-inches with a simple tap of the finger, turning it from a smartphone into a tablet and creating an entirely new user experience with its easily adaptable user interface. The smartphone is less than 10mm thick, making it significantly thinner than the foldable smartphone.

Through the enhanced design of the smartphone's flexible screen, the curling and sliding radius of the flexible screen can be as small as R3mm, combined with the special sliding mechanism design. With the simple swipe of a button, the screen originally curled and hidden inside the case can be pulled out, therefore enabling the phone to stretch out and draw back. The sliding life of the device is up to 100,000 times. The software interface can be adapted accordingly for single-hand use or multi-tasking.

This year, reports[1] published by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) have further highlighted the huge potential of the display market. In its OLED material market forecasts report, DSCC projected that the AMOLED stack material market will grow from $951 million in 2019 to reach $2.69 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 23%. Specifically, in another foldable/rollable display shipment and technology report[2], DSCC forecasted an 80% CAGR increase in foldable/rollable smartphone revenues from 2020 to 2025, reaching $105 billion.

TCL CSOT focuses on the display technologies of mini LED, micro LED, and OLED/QLED. The products range from large, small and medium display panels and touch modules, interactive white boards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors, which are making further contributions to advancements in the global panel industry. After 11 years of development, TCL CSOT has now transitioned from playing catch-up in technologies to becoming one of the key players in the development of semiconductor display technologies.

In the future, TCL CSOT will venture further into new applications for display technologies. The company will continue to strengthen its cooperation with upstream and downstream partners in the industry, focusing on panel microsystems, new materials and key components. TCL CSOT aims to make joint efforts towards building a semiconductor display industrial ecosystem.

[1] https://xueqiu.com/3679825452/149099591

[2] https://www.displaysupplychain.com/press-release/dscc-forecasts-foldab ...


