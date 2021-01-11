 

THERADIAG Announces CE Marking for Four New i-Tracker Test Kits for Biotherapy Monitoring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 17:45  |  46   |   |   

Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER) , a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announces that it has obtained CE marking for four additional i-Tracker test kits for biotherapy monitoring.

In 2020, Theradiag had already announced the market launch of its first four i-Tracker test kits (i-Tracker Infliximab, i-Tracker Anti-Infliximab, i-Tracker Adalimumab and i-Tracker Anti-Adalimumab) designed for i-Track10 and IDS-iSYS systems.

In 2021, Theradiag will continue its R&D investment and innovation drive and is now offering four additional i-Tracker test kits: i-Tracker Vedolizumab, i-Tracker Anti-Vedolizumab, i-Tracker Ustekinumab and i-Tracker Anti-Ustekinumab, all designed to be compatible with Theradiag’s i-Track10 latest-generation random access continuous loading automatic testing solution and with the IDS-iSYS automated analyzer manufactured by IDS.

These four new i-Tracker kits have now obtained CE marking and their market launch has been registered with the French National Drug and Health Product Safety Agency (ANSM). The Vedolizumab and Ustekinumab kits have been validated for drugs used to treat chronic inflammatory conditions in gastroentorology, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

These new i-Tracker test kits let clinicians fine-tune drug dosage in order to control the blood plasma and serum levels of biotherapies used to treat many chronic inflammatory conditions in gastroentorology. They are calibrated in accordance with the international standards issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The CE marking of these new test kits extends the LISA Trackerrange, continuing the strategy to develop the i-Track10 range in the leading hospitals and private labs in France and in all other countries where Theradiag operates.

Theradiag CEO Bertrand de Castelnau said: “We are delighted to announce this new CE marking. It means we now have eight innovative test kits ready for market , all of them compatible with our i-Track10 platform. The i-Track10 delivers faster turnaround times for clinicians and patients. By covering more conditions, this extension to the range is a further step in the development of individual therapeutic monitoring of even more biotherapies.”

Financial calendar:

- FY 2020 revenue, February 1, 2021, before market opening
- FY 2020 results, March 22, 2021, before market opening
- Annual General Meeting, May 6, 2021

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered “theranostics” testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up “customized treatment” for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

Theradiag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

THERADIAG Announces CE Marking for Four New i-Tracker Test Kits for Biotherapy Monitoring Regulatory News: THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER) , a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announces that it has obtained CE marking for four additional i-Tracker test kits for biotherapy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Theradiag Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar
14.12.20
Clinical Study That Meets French National Authority for Health Requirements Highlights the Quality of the Tests Marketed by Theradiag