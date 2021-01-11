 

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

On January 11, 2021, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is January 21, 2021 and the payable date is January 29, 2021. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on January 20, 2021.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.

Disclaimer

