WISeKey’s WIShelter App Now Includes a Messaging Service Allowing Secure Mobile Communications Between Authenticated and Trusted Users

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wisekey.wisehomesafe ...

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wishelter/id1503693323

Geneva – January 11, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its WIShelter platform now includes a secured messaging system of communication between authenticated users.

Over the years, there have been many debates related to user privacy issues and how messaging apps that use advertising as revenue model are handling these concerns. The recent events where some messaging service providers shared users’ private information without their consent and knowledge have highlighted that breach of trust remains a major issue for all, and should make us more aware of the importance of data privacy. Reacting to the outrage and growing mistrust among the users of these messaging service providers, WISeKey is making available its secured digital identity technology to the service of messaging systems. Easy to install and operate on any mobile, WIShelter messaging offers the same functionality and usability as most popular messaging apps.

WIShelter app uses digital identity secured by WISeKey, and allows its users to geo-localize other certified users and stablish secure communications between them using end-to-end encryption. To ensure data privacy, each user’s Personal Identifiable Information (PKI) is kept encrypted, never disclosed without the user’s consent, and offers secure messaging services plus related functions, including end-to-end encrypted voice calls and file and picture sharing. It is just as easy-to-use as other well-known messaging apps but the added value of WIShelter is authentication and trust.