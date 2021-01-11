Paris, January 11th, 2021

On January 11th, 2021, in accordance with article 4.6 of AMF decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, LVMH reduced the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract entered into with ODDO BHF SCA by 7,000,000 euros in order to bring the total amount allocated to this contract down below the €50 million threshold referred to in the AMF decision for “very liquid shares” (as defined in paragraph 3.a of article 4 of the decision).

Following this operation, on January 11th, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: