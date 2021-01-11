LVMH Reduction of the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
Paris, January 11th, 2021
On January 11th, 2021, in accordance with article 4.6 of AMF decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, LVMH reduced the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract entered into with ODDO BHF SCA by 7,000,000 euros in order to bring the total amount allocated to this contract down below the €50 million threshold referred to in the AMF decision for “very liquid shares” (as defined in paragraph 3.a of article 4 of the decision).
Following this operation, on January 11th, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
- 38,000 shares
- 29,322,943.15 euros in cash
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
LVMH CONTACTS
|
Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis
LVMH
+ 33 1 4413 2122
|
Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 4413 2620
|
MEDIA CONTACTS
|
France
Brune Diricq / Charlotte Mariné
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 47 20
|
France
Michel Calzaroni / Olivier Labesse /
Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens
DGM Conseil
+ 33 1 40 70 11 89
|
Italy
Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
|
UK
Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
|
US
James Fingeroth, Molly Morse, Anntal Silver
Kekst & Company
+ 1 212 521 4800
|
China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+44 772 212 6562
Attachment
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare