 

Xalles Completes Vigor Crypto Holdings Acquisition

11.01.2021, 17:59  |  49   |   |   


Deal completion creates an internal cryptocurrency trading laboratory for Xalles 

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, has acquired Vigor Crypto Holdings, LLC (“Vigor Crypto”).

The acquisition which was originally announced on December 29, 2020 has been completed on January 11, 2021, making Vigor Crypto Holdings, LLC now a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Capital Inc. Vigor Crypto will continue its work developing and implementing cryptocurrency trading strategies using trading engines. 

Vigor Crypto has generated thousands of profitable transactions taking advantage of the current market volatility.  Regardless of the direction of the cryptocurrency markets, Vigor Crypto’s trading engine enables customers an automated way to capitalize on price movements.  

Xalles expects Vigor Crypto to fine tune its proven trading strategies and then assist in developing licensing opportunities of the intellectual property and processes for institutional trading firms seeking to participate in the cryptocurrency markets.  

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com


Investor Relations Contact:

Info@Xalles.com

www.Xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office


