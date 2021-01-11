Zug, January 11, 2021

Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 96.83 (CHF 104.74), representing an increase of 10.0% in EUR (12.2% in CHF) over the first nine months of the financial year including the distribution of CHF 1 per share in July 2020.

In December, despite strong headwind from a weaker USD, PEH's performance was again positive (+0.4% in EUR) due to valuation increases in underlying funds, among others ALPHA CEE Opportunity IV, Clarus Lifesciences III and Mid Europa Fund IV, as well as in its direct co-investments Ozon.ru, a fast-growing Russian online retailer, Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company focusing on advanced drug delivery technologies, and Aston Martin, the British luxury car manufacturer.

The portfolio was cash flow positive in December with total distributions amounting to EUR 5.8m. Noteworthy distributions were received from Pelion IV relating to NYSE-listed website-security company Cloudflare, and Warburg Pincus X distributed proceeds related to its investment in ESR Cayman Limited, a pan‐regional logistics real estate platform operating mainly in Asia.

In the reporting period, PEH committed EUR 5.0m to Highland Europe IV, a leading growth fund focusing on technology startups; PEH has been an investor in all prior Highland Europe funds and this marks the continuation of a very successful investment relationship.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,566,120 as of December 31, 2020 (November 30, 2020: 2,578,642). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: Private Equity Holding AG Gotthardstr. 28 6302 Zug Switzerland ISIN: CH0006089921 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1159844

End of News EQS Group News Service

1159844 11.01.2021