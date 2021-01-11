Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Homeplus Co. Ltd, a leading Korean grocery and outlet retailer based in Seoul, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle eBusiness Suite, Oracle Retail Warehouse Management and Oracle Database software. In addition to saving 50% of its annual maintenance costs that they were previously paying the vendor, the company can now maintain its core mission-critical Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street Support. The company plans to divert its significant cost savings and liberated IT resources to invest in the modernization of its hardware infrastructure.

