Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Homeplus Co. Ltd, a leading Korean grocery and outlet retailer based in Seoul, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle eBusiness Suite, Oracle Retail Warehouse Management and Oracle Database software. In addition to saving 50% of its annual maintenance costs that they were previously paying the vendor, the company can now maintain its core mission-critical Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street Support. The company plans to divert its significant cost savings and liberated IT resources to invest in the modernization of its hardware infrastructure.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005119/en/
Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software (Photo: Business Wire)
Help Extend the Life and ROI of Existing Software to Fund Business Initiatives
Homeplus Co. Ltd. was founded in 1997 and now has more than 140 branches and 25,000 employees in South Korea. The company operates its supermarket chain “Homeplus Express,” convenience store “365 Plus” and online shopping services for everything from groceries to clothes and appliances. In 2019, the company’s CIO began to look for ways to optimize costs after reviewing the high costs of the organization’s Oracle maintenance and support compared to the low quality of support received in return. Additionally, the company has heavily customized its Oracle EBS and Retail Warehouse Management applications, and needed a much higher level of support, including support for custom code, than what was being provided by the vendor. Homeplus Co. began self-supporting its Oracle system to save on costs but realized it needed technical support beyond its IT department’s skill set. After doing a thorough review of their options, including returning to expensive vendor support, Homeplus ultimately switched to Rimini Street Support after confirming the high-quality support and expertise they would receive from their dedicated primary support engineer and the Rimini Street team’s technical experts.
0 Kommentare