 

Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 18:00  |  33   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Homeplus Co. Ltd, a leading Korean grocery and outlet retailer based in Seoul, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle eBusiness Suite, Oracle Retail Warehouse Management and Oracle Database software. In addition to saving 50% of its annual maintenance costs that they were previously paying the vendor, the company can now maintain its core mission-critical Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street Support. The company plans to divert its significant cost savings and liberated IT resources to invest in the modernization of its hardware infrastructure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005119/en/

Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Help Extend the Life and ROI of Existing Software to Fund Business Initiatives

Homeplus Co. Ltd. was founded in 1997 and now has more than 140 branches and 25,000 employees in South Korea. The company operates its supermarket chain “Homeplus Express,” convenience store “365 Plus” and online shopping services for everything from groceries to clothes and appliances. In 2019, the company’s CIO began to look for ways to optimize costs after reviewing the high costs of the organization’s Oracle maintenance and support compared to the low quality of support received in return. Additionally, the company has heavily customized its Oracle EBS and Retail Warehouse Management applications, and needed a much higher level of support, including support for custom code, than what was being provided by the vendor. Homeplus Co. began self-supporting its Oracle system to save on costs but realized it needed technical support beyond its IT department’s skill set. After doing a thorough review of their options, including returning to expensive vendor support, Homeplus ultimately switched to Rimini Street Support after confirming the high-quality support and expertise they would receive from their dedicated primary support engineer and the Rimini Street team’s technical experts.

Seite 1 von 4
Rimini Street Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Homeplus Co. Ltd, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Rimini Street Announces Additional Repurchase of $10 Million Par Value of Series A Preferred Stock
05.01.21
Rimini Street Announces Agenda for February 1, 2021, Investor Day
17.12.20
Rimini Street gewinnt drei Gold Pillar World Awards für „Great Workplace of the Year“ (großartiger Arbeitgeber des Jahres) in den USA, der Asien-Pazifik-Region und Lateinamerika
17.12.20
Rimini Street Announces Investor Day on February 1, 2021
16.12.20
Rimini Street Wins Three Gold Pillar World Awards for Great Workplace of the Year in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America