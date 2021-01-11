 

NETGEAR Enhances Insight Cloud Management Platform With Intuitive Network Topology Maps

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 18:01  |  55   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products powering today’s small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the latest version of its award-winning Remote Cloud management solution, NETGEAR Insight.

Every day, businesses are adding more devices to their network and relying more on these network-connected devices to conduct their business. As SMB networks become larger and more complex, business owners, Managed Service Providers, IT and Networking professionals need actionable information about their network and the devices on the network. Furthermore, this information needs to be presented far more intuitively than has been required in the past.

New NETGEAR Insight version 6.0 not only enhances customers’ network visibility, but it also offers a clear visual view of wired and wireless networks through simple yet insightful topology maps and graphs. Additionally, with the new Insight Topology function, SMBs can organize wired and wireless networks in a clear and concise network map that enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and network administrators to gain unprecedented visibility and troubleshooting capabilities into the structure and status of the networks they manage.

Businesses, large and small, have had to change the way they conduct their business; work-at-home employees and digital engagement with customers are the new normal. And therefore, the IT network of a business is now ever more important,” said Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO of NETGEAR. “NETGEAR Insight version 6.0, dramatically simplifies the job of a network administrator and allows them to maximize network uptime while optimizing performance.”

The new Insight Topology viewer provides a holistic network view while enabling quick drill-down to areas that need further troubleshooting or configuration modification. The Insight Topology viewer tool scales as the organization's network grows and is customizable to meet the administrator’s needs. It is built for speed, responsiveness and to enable shortened network debugging cycles.

Insight Topology is available in three predefined layouts: Tree View, Abstract View and, SSID View (for wireless deployments only).

Insight version 6.0 also comes with a set of tools to manage larger WiFi networks, including the ability to implement high-density wireless deployments by providing a single console to centrally install and configure more complex networks. This new offering is ideal for 50-250 employee companies, schools with multiple floors and local government organizations, among others.

Seite 1 von 3
Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETGEAR Enhances Insight Cloud Management Platform With Intuitive Network Topology Maps NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products powering today’s small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the latest version of its award-winning Remote Cloud management solution, NETGEAR Insight. Every day, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:02 Uhr
NETGEAR Introduces New Mobile 4G and 5G Wireless Solutions for Reliable Internet Connectivity From Anywhere
18:02 Uhr
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
18:00 Uhr
NETGEAR Introduces New Multi-gig Switches Ideally Suited For WiFi 6 Deployments and More
18:00 Uhr
NETGEAR Advances WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses
15.12.20
Netgear Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripheral Categories