NETGEAR Advances WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses

NETGEAR, Inc . (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of the WAX214 and WAX218 wall/ceiling mount WiFi 6 Access Points, expanding the Business Essentials line of powerful, easy-to-deploy, and affordable business networking products. With a combination of high performance and expanded coverage at the right price points for small businesses, these new wireless access points are NETGEAR’s best value WiFi for today and tomorrow.

The NETGEAR WAX214 WiFi 6 Access Point is available and shipping in the USA and Europe today from NETGEAR.com and other resellers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As newest members of the new Business Essentials product family, the WAX214 and WAX218 provide today’s home office workers, microbusinesses and small retail owners with a cost-effective solution to typical wireless networking challenges. Problems such as spotty connectivity, congestion due to limited bandwidth, dropped connections, low speed, complex installation, and lack of security are all solved thanks to the advanced technology built into the WAX214 and WAX218. These WiFi Access Points deliver what small business owners and working professionals need most to improve the performance and reliability of their work-from-home network.

Better coverage and improved security

In any home or business, getting the best coverage from a wireless access point is key. With professionals and students working and learning from home the performance and security demands of a WiFi network have increased exponentially. The WAX214 and WAX218 leverage the latest wireless standard, WiFi 6, to deliver more coverage than previous generations of the WiFi technology. This advancement reduces dead zones for a more productive and less frustrating wireless experience.

The WAX214 and WAX218 allow you to establish up to four separate wireless sub-networks each with separate dedicated channels (SSID), thus maximizing performance and security of every connection and user-type. A sheltered-in-place small business owner or working professional can therefore separate his business/work network traffic from the network traffic associated with his children (who are learning from home) and yet again from his traditional home network traffic; all from a single WAX214 or WAX218. Additionally, the new access points support WPA3 authentication and encryption for the highest level of WiFi connection security and also support DHCP NAT server for enhanced firewall security.