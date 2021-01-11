NETGEAR Introduces New Multi-gig Switches Ideally Suited For WiFi 6 Deployments and More

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of the MS510TXM and MS510TXUP multi-gig switches . These innovative switches from NETGEAR support speeds up to 10G and have optional cloud management. The MS510TXUP Ultra60 PoE++ model additionally supports up to 60 Watts of PoE power on each port.

The MS510TXUP offers PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) supporting Ultra60 PoE++, the latest PoE standard IEEE 802.3az, which delivers up to 60 watts of PoE power on each port. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Multi-gig connectivity for Optimized Performance

As the need for speed continues with more devices requiring faster connections than are supported by traditional 1Gbps switches, NETGEAR’s new multi-gig offerings can connect devices at a multitude of speeds for sustained end-to-end performance. Each port on the MS510TXM or MS510TXUP can auto-negotiate to speeds of 100Mb, 1G, 2.5G, 5G or 10G, thus enabling WiFi access points, network attached storage systems, servers, and IoT devices to be connected at the most optimal speed. The MS510TXM and MS510TXUP are suited for businesses wanting to improve their WiFi performance with a network of WiFi 6 Access Points (such as NETGEAR’s newly announced WAX610 or WAX218, both of which support communication speeds of 2.5G). More importantly, with these new switches, speeds of up to 5G can be achieved with CAT 5E, thus protecting a business’s investment in cable infrastructure.

PoE++ Power for Simplicity & Lower Cost

The MS510TXUP additionally offers PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) on each of its ports. It supports Ultra60 PoE++, the latest PoE standard IEEE 802.3az, which delivers up to 60 watts of PoE power on each port. The ability to supply both data and power over a single (Ethernet) cable enables network devices to be placed at their most optimal location without worrying about the availability of a power outlet, thus simplifying deployment and reducing costs. The MS510TXUP comes with a large PoE budget of 295 Watts and can power PoE, PoE+, or PoE++ devices, making it ideal for powering and connecting WiFi Access Points, IP Surveillance Cameras, Audio Speakers, Point-of-Sale terminals, and many types of IoT devices.