 

NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 18:02  |  62   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the worldwide leading provider of award-winning advanced networking products for home and office has today announced, during the historic virtually-hosted CES 2021, the introduction of the world’s first all-purpose WiFi 6E router, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router. Promised to elevate the WiFi experience by providing speeds up to 10.8Gbpsi, this latest addition to the Nighthawk line of performance routers ushers in a new era of fast connectivity on the new 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005415/en/

A CES 2021 Innovations Award Honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router is designed to provide the fastest WiFi speed possible with higher-capacity, lower latency, and the latest WPA3 security. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A CES 2021 Innovations Award Honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router is designed to provide the fastest WiFi speed possible with higher-capacity, lower latency, and the latest WPA3 security. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Working, learning, and video streaming from home has placed greater demands on home WiFi networks. Devices in these ultra-connected households have been in a constant contest for bandwidth on crowded WiFi networks. WiFi 6E resolves these congestion issues by adding previously unavailable 6GHz WiFi spectrum that can be used to broadcast WiFi signals and connect to more devices with faster speeds and reliability. Up until the introduction of WiFi 6E, WiFi routers have been limited to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The new third 6GHz band will dramatically increase the capacity of networks to support more devices.

“The proliferation of Wi-Fi over the last few decades first stressed the 2.4 GHz band and then eventually the 5 GHz band with Wi-Fi 4, 5, and 6,” said Phil Solis, research director at IDC. “As regulatory bodies around the world open up the 6 GHz band, Wi-Fi 6E networks will provide enabled devices with the breathing room to use large channels even in dense and congested areas with higher average data rates and lower latency.”

A CES 2021 Innovations Award Honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router is designed to provide the fastest WiFi speed possible with higher-capacity, lower latency, and the latest WPA3 security. With cutting-edge technology, the new WiFi 6E router from NETGEAR expands WiFi for more capability, capacity, and experiences for a new world of uninterrupted connectivity while simultaneously conducting distance learning, video conferencing, and 4K/8K video streaming. With the new 6GHz band, this Nighthawk performance router delivers the faster speeds, smoother streaming, less interference, and improved latency for devices and WiFi-hungry applications for an overall enhanced experience.

Seite 1 von 5
Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the worldwide leading provider of award-winning advanced networking products for home and office has today announced, during the historic virtually-hosted CES 2021, the introduction of the world’s first all-purpose WiFi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:02 Uhr
NETGEAR Introduces New Mobile 4G and 5G Wireless Solutions for Reliable Internet Connectivity From Anywhere
18:01 Uhr
NETGEAR Enhances Insight Cloud Management Platform With Intuitive Network Topology Maps
18:00 Uhr
NETGEAR Introduces New Multi-gig Switches Ideally Suited For WiFi 6 Deployments and More
18:00 Uhr
NETGEAR Advances WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses
15.12.20
Netgear Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripheral Categories