NETGEAR Introduces New Mobile 4G and 5G Wireless Solutions for Reliable Internet Connectivity From Anywhere

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the worldwide leading provider of advanced networking products for home and office, has announced two new mobile products: the Industry’s first WiFi 6 mobile wireless router - the Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 Router (LAX20) - and the NETGEAR 4G LTE Modem (LM1200) . With a continued mission to provide connectivity for households and businesses regardless of where they may be located, these two mobile wireless products provide the capability of connecting home or office networks in the absence of traditional cable, DSL or fiber broadband options.

With advanced WiFi 6 networking technology combined with a 4G LTE modem for instances where traditional wired internet options are not available or reliable, the Nighthawk LAX20 router provides an alternate mobile internet connectivity option. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Nighthawk LAX20 router supports advanced WiFi 6 networking technology delivering 1.8Gbps of high-performance WiFi and improved network capacity to handle a greater number of connected devices on the home network. Combined with a 4G LTE modem for instances where traditional wired internet options are not available or reliable, the Nighthawk LAX20 router provides an alternate mobile internet connectivity option. The new router also serves as an ideal solution for those who need internet access for limited time frames for instances such as a vacation home or short-term rentals.

The 4G LTE wireless capability is also designed for those who need to maintain a consistent high-speed connection when wired broadband is not fast enough, spotty or unavailable. Having a consistent and reliable internet connection has come to be regarded as a necessity with the surge of online activity due to the massive increase in work from home, distance learning and video streaming for entertainment. Certified for both AT&T and T-Mobile and other major wireless carriers worldwide, the Nighthawk LAX20 Router provides the peace of mind that you’ll have internet access even during a network outage with its fail-over capability to seamlessly switch over to LTE when needed. A great solution for families and those who value their network security, the new Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 Router also comes equipped with NETGEAR Armor for advanced cyber threat protection for the home network and all connected devices.