 

BIC Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of December 31, 2020

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of December 31, 2020

Clichy, France – 11 January 2021

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of December 31, 2020, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,395,857 shares, representing:

  • 66,809,211 voting rights,
  • 66,389,687 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Sophie Palliez-Capian – V.P., Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Investor Relations Press
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

 

Michele Ventura +33 1 45 19 52 98
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Full-Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Conference call and Webcast
Q1 2021 Results 28 April 2021 Conference call
2021 AGM 19 May 2021 Meeting
H1 2021 Results 29 July 2021 Conference call
Q3 2021 Results 28 October 2021 Conference call

