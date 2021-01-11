The election of two democratic senators in Georgia, which gave the Democrats control of the Senate too, certainly sent the cannabis sector in an upward trend .

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Democratic control of the Senate, House, and Presidency may not please a large part of a divided nation but Blue control of the government could bode well for psylocibin focused companies.

Psilocybin stocks, which trail cannabis in decriminalization, have seen their first legalization efforts come to light in Oregon. Investors in the mushroom space are also optimistic about decriminalization in a Democratically controlled government.

And while it is unlikely that investors of and executives of Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCMKTS: CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a life sciences company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies leveraging molecules such as psilocybin, could have predicted this blue wave, they are indeed well-positioned to possibly benefit.

Just this week the Company announced that it intends to expand the development of its therapeutics program to include, in addition to psilocybin, psychedelic compounds such as DMT, psilocybin analogues and a range of tryptamines. In addition, the Company intends to build a database of molecules and their chemically synthesized pathways for use in the pharmaceutical industry.

The patent applications cross a wide array of treatments and biotechnology, giving Cybin a rapidly expanding portfolio to monetize. As it awaits the government’s response to its patent applications, it can be reasonably argued that the soon to be seated American government could be friendlier to the Company’s cause, making it truly a time to grow.

The announcement today regarding the partnership with Kernel creates another first mover advantage moment for Cybin within the psychedelic sector.

Cybin will now be able to quantify brain activity in real time during psychedelic clinical sessions, which up until now has been a major rate-limiting step in the progression of new molecules targeting neurological disorders.

The Kernel technology surpasses previous methods of brain scanning technologies and is the first commercially-scalable time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-fNIRS) system which positions Cybin as the first psychedelic company in history to leverage this groundbreaking technology.

Kernel, based in Los Angeles, CA, was founded in 2016 and has raised $104 million to date including investment from founder Bryan Johnson, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. Cybin aims to Build upon expanded development pipeline gained through the acquisition of Adelia Therapeutics and further positions Cybin as a leader in psychedelic drug development.