Toga Limited’s Yippi App Was Recognized as the 2020 International Innovation Award Winner

The award was presented by Enterprise Asia, a non-governmental entrepreneur organization that hosts the annual regional awards to celebrate outstanding innovations across the globe in the category of product, service & solution, and organization & culture. YIPPI was chosen as a winner in the Product category.

“We are honored that Enterprise Asia recognized us as one of the 2020 International Innovation winners. It encourages us to continue investing in innovations,” said TOGL Technology Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Freddy Chia, who accepted the award on behalf of the Company.

With two other awards given in 2020 – including the Golden Bull Award 2020 for Outstanding SMEs and The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands e-Branding Award for 2020, Toga Limited and YIPPI are being recognized for our achievement in the development of YIPPI, a daily essential app that offers messaging, social media, eShop, wallet, entertainment and sticker collections. YIPPI’s features are connected within a complete ecosystem, making everything needed within the app.

The International Innovation Award qualifies YIPPI to receive the InnoMark global certification for innovation, which recognizes innovations on a proprietary 8-dimension system. The InnoMark Dimensions includes areas such defendability and enforceability, impact and measurability, as well as ideation and creativity. It also provides a platform through which companies can showcase the results of their innovations.

For 2020, Enterprise Asia received over 160 entries from 30 countries across 24 industries. YIPPI was honored to be among the companies recognized in the Product category. Mr. Chia accepted the award at the virtual awards reception on 16 December 2020.

