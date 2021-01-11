 

Toga Limited’s Yippi App Was Recognized as the 2020 International Innovation Award Winner

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toga Limited’s (OTC: TOGL), wholly-owned subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd (“TOGL Technology”), was honored to receive the 2020 International Innovation Award for its social messaging app YIPPI.

The award was presented by Enterprise Asia, a non-governmental entrepreneur organization that hosts the annual regional awards to celebrate outstanding innovations across the globe in the category of product, service & solution, and organization & culture. YIPPI was chosen as a winner in the Product category.

“We are honored that Enterprise Asia recognized us as one of the 2020 International Innovation winners. It encourages us to continue investing in innovations,” said TOGL Technology Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Freddy Chia, who accepted the award on behalf of the Company.

With two other awards given in 2020 – including the Golden Bull Award 2020 for Outstanding SMEs and The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands e-Branding Award for 2020, Toga Limited and YIPPI are being recognized for our achievement in the development of YIPPI, a daily essential app that offers messaging, social media, eShop, wallet, entertainment and sticker collections. YIPPI’s features are connected within a complete ecosystem, making everything needed within the app.

The International Innovation Award qualifies YIPPI to receive the InnoMark global certification for innovation, which recognizes innovations on a proprietary 8-dimension system. The InnoMark Dimensions includes areas such defendability and enforceability, impact and measurability, as well as ideation and creativity. It also provides a platform through which companies can showcase the results of their innovations.

For 2020, Enterprise Asia received over 160 entries from 30 countries across 24 industries. YIPPI was honored to be among the companies recognized in the Product category. Mr. Chia accepted the award at the virtual awards reception on 16 December 2020.

Contact:
Alexander D. Henderson
TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
(949) 333-1603
info@togalimited.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the “Company”) "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company's ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company's ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.




