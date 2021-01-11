 

Alexis RIDEAU appointed CEO of DEINOVE

Alexis RIDEAU appointed CEO of DEINOVE

  • Alexis RIDEAU, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of DEINOVE since May 2020, is now the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
  • Charles WOLER, who acted as Interim-Chief Executive Officer of DEINOVE, remains Chairman of its Board of Directors, a function he has held since 2017.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company pioneering the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent and global challenge of antimicrobial resistance, announces the appointment of Alexis RIDEAU as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors and I confirm our full confidence in Alexis. Since his entry in the company, he has driven the momentum we were expecting from his appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of DEINOVE. In just a few months, he has strengthened the Company's positioning in the antimicrobial field and worked to promote DEINOVE's scientific capabilities to its current and future partners. He is now the Chief Executive Officer of this biotech company with high potential in the race against antimicrobial resistance”, commented Charles WOLER, Chairman of DEINOVE.

“I would like to thank Charles WOLER and all the members of the Board of Directors for renewing their confidence in me. Since last May, I have been working on the operating transformation to ensure that it becomes a leading driver of innovation in the exploration and exploitation of microbial biodiversity. The energy and determination of DEINOVE's teams made it possible for me to take up my position under optimal conditions, despite the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together we are fully committed to developing DEINOVE as a major player in the generation of new antimicrobials”, added Alexis RIDEAU, CEO of DEINOVE.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance. The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave birth to one of the World first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Nowadays, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the World primary emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.
Based at the heart of the Euromédecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE is listed on EURONEXT GROWTH (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has more than 50 employees and leans on a world class network of academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors

Mario Alcaraz

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

+33 (0)4 48 19 01 00

ir@deinove.com

 

Media             

ALIZE RP - Caroline Carmagnol

+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59

communication@deinove.com
 

 

Attachment


Disclaimer

