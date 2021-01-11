 

Luther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 19:00  |  41   |   |   

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), announced today that it will release its financial results as of and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation, and Laura Tarantino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM (PT) to discuss the Company’s results for the period.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of the Company’s quarterly performance and a question/answer session by using the phone number or live webcast link listed below. The webcast will include a slide presentation that will be available for review and may be referenced during the call. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:
Date: January 27, 2021
Time: 8:00 AM (PT)
Phone Number: (877) 221-8769
Conference ID: 8759509
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/feoctnqr

About Luther Burbank Corporation
Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.1 billion, total loans of $6.1 billion and total deposits of $5.3 billion as of September 30, 2020. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

Contact:   Bradley Satenberg
    Investor Relations
    (844) 446-8201
    investorrelations@lbsavings.com



Luther Burbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Luther Burbank Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), announced today that it will release its financial results as of and for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Renu Agrawal Joins Luther Burbank Corporation Board of Directors