 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, Distribution & Use of Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for Brazil

  • Victory Square Health received Brazilian ANVISA approval for Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for distribution, sale, and usage in Brazil
  • The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test has a 96.6% Sensitivity, and can confirm whether one is currently infected with the Covid-19 virus or whether one was infected prior and unaware of the infection
  • On November 17th, 2020, the Company announced a strategic partnership with Molkom Pharmaceuticals to sell and distribute its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests in Brazil and for export to Mercosur Countries
  • On December 14th, 2020, the Company announced a sales & distribution contract with a Brazilian Company for an initial order of 3.7 Million Covid-19 Rapid Tests for Brazil
  • Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela Covid-19 numbers as of January 5, 2021 show a daily increase of over 72,530 infections with a total infection count at 10,009,984 and 246,408 deaths* 
    *source Covid19alert

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announced today that it was granted approval on January 11, 2021 by The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) to commence marketing, sales and distribution for its Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test assay for detecting the antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2.

“Since announcing Victory Square Health’s prior ANVISA approval for our 3-hour Elisa Covid-19 lab test received on September 8, 2020 Brazil has seen an increase of 3,585,952 Covid-19 cases in the country and 69,058 deaths as of January 4, 2021*,” said Felipe Peixoto, CEO of Victory Square Health. “Our Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test is designed to effectively help identify and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. This approval from Brazil now enables our Company to strategically produce and sell our cost-effective and highly accurate Rapid Test products to the world’s third largest Covid-19 infection rate country.” *source Statista.com

