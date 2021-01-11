 

DGAP-DD METRO AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.01.2021 / 19:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Euenheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
METRO AG

b) LEI
5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ordinary shares of METRO AG that has been performed via a share portfolio held together with the husband, Mr Hendrik Brunner.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.105 EUR 7578.75 EUR
10.105 EUR 7578.75 EUR
10.105 EUR 7578.75 EUR
10.12 EUR 9512.80 EUR
10.12 EUR 8602.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 14428.13 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 10125.00 EUR
10.125 EUR 5416.88 EUR
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

