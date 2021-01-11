DGAP-DD METRO AG english
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Andrea
|Last name(s):
|Euenheim
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|METRO AG
b) LEI
|5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares of METRO AG that has been performed via a share portfolio held together with the husband, Mr Hendrik Brunner.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.105 EUR
|7578.75 EUR
|10.105 EUR
|7578.75 EUR
|10.105 EUR
|7578.75 EUR
|10.12 EUR
|9512.80 EUR
|10.12 EUR
|8602.00 EUR
|10.125 EUR
|14428.13 EUR
|10.125 EUR
|10125.00 EUR
|10.125 EUR
|10125.00 EUR
|10.125 EUR
|10125.00 EUR
|10.125 EUR
|10125.00 EUR
|10.125 EUR
|5416.88 EUR
