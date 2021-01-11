 

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce European Commission Approval for the Formation of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 19:30  |  61   |   |   

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners announced today the European Commission’s approval for the formation of Genvia, a clean hydrogen production technology venture. In a unique private-public partnership model, Genvia combines the expertise and experience of Schlumberger and the CEA with VINCI Construction, Vicat, and the investment vehicle of the French Occitanie Region, l’Agence Régionale de l’Energie et du Climat (AREC).

Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier and a key component of the energy transition for many countries targeting carbon neutrality by 2050. The new venture will accelerate the development and the first industrial deployment of the CEA high-temperature reversible solid oxide electrolyzer technology, as the most efficient and cost-effective technology for clean hydrogen production.

Broad and deep alliances are critical to reach hydrogen production goals, evolving applications and creating a new energy infrastructure.

"We are very pleased to be working alongside such experienced and strong partners as we strive to develop technologies that enable decarbonization. Together, building on a set of technologies developed by the CEA over the last decade, we have ambitious growth plans for a technology that we expect to be a game-changer in the production of clean hydrogen. This initiative demonstrates an alignment of environmental and economic growth ambitions that is important for France and Europe in support of the government’s and the Commission’s recovery plan," said François Jacq, Chairman of the CEA.

Genvia technology aims to achieve the highest system efficiency, resulting in significantly less electricity use per kg of hydrogen produced. The technology is the first of its kind that is fully reversible, giving it the flexibility to switch between electrolysis and fuel cell functions.

"Clean hydrogen production is critical for the world to meet its energy transition goals. Genvia will bring together outstanding science and advanced engineering to accelerate the development of a core technology to unlock affordable hydrogen production, energy storage and fuel applications at scale,” said Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer, Schlumberger.

The manufacturing of solid oxide electrolyzers will occur at the Genvia gigafactory, which will be established in Béziers, Occitanie Region, France. The center for technology transfer will be located at the CEA site in Grenoble, France.

About Schlumberger New Energy

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology to the global energy industry. Schlumberger New Energy explores new avenues of growth by leveraging Schlumberger’s intellectual and business capital in emerging markets, with a focus on low-carbon and carbon-neutral energy technologies. Its activities include ventures in the domains of hydrogen, lithium, carbon capture and sequestration, geothermal power and geo-energy for heating and cooling buildings.

Seite 1 von 3
Schlumberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce European Commission Approval for the Formation of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners announced today the European Commission’s approval for the formation of Genvia, a clean hydrogen production technology venture. In a unique private-public partnership model, Genvia combines the expertise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces $2 Billion Incremental Share Repurchase Authorization
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Magenta Therapeutics Highlights Recent Progress and Expected Timing of 2021 Milestones, Including ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:32 Uhr
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce European Commission Approval for the Formation of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture
04.01.21
Liberty and Schlumberger Close North American Pressure Pumping Transaction
18.12.20
Schlumberger kündigt Telefonkonferenz zu den Ergebnissen des vierten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres 2020 an
18.12.20
Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call
18.12.20
Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
115
Schlumberger - Weltmarktführer bei Oil Services