Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce European Commission Approval for the Formation of Genvia, a Clean Hydrogen Production Technology Venture

Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier and a key component of the energy transition for many countries targeting carbon neutrality by 2050. The new venture will accelerate the development and the first industrial deployment of the CEA high-temperature reversible solid oxide electrolyzer technology, as the most efficient and cost-effective technology for clean hydrogen production.

Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners announced today the European Commission’s approval for the formation of Genvia, a clean hydrogen production technology venture. In a unique private-public partnership model, Genvia combines the expertise and experience of Schlumberger and the CEA with VINCI Construction, Vicat, and the investment vehicle of the French Occitanie Region, l’Agence Régionale de l’Energie et du Climat (AREC).

Broad and deep alliances are critical to reach hydrogen production goals, evolving applications and creating a new energy infrastructure.

"We are very pleased to be working alongside such experienced and strong partners as we strive to develop technologies that enable decarbonization. Together, building on a set of technologies developed by the CEA over the last decade, we have ambitious growth plans for a technology that we expect to be a game-changer in the production of clean hydrogen. This initiative demonstrates an alignment of environmental and economic growth ambitions that is important for France and Europe in support of the government’s and the Commission’s recovery plan," said François Jacq, Chairman of the CEA.

Genvia technology aims to achieve the highest system efficiency, resulting in significantly less electricity use per kg of hydrogen produced. The technology is the first of its kind that is fully reversible, giving it the flexibility to switch between electrolysis and fuel cell functions.

"Clean hydrogen production is critical for the world to meet its energy transition goals. Genvia will bring together outstanding science and advanced engineering to accelerate the development of a core technology to unlock affordable hydrogen production, energy storage and fuel applications at scale,” said Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer, Schlumberger.

The manufacturing of solid oxide electrolyzers will occur at the Genvia gigafactory, which will be established in Béziers, Occitanie Region, France. The center for technology transfer will be located at the CEA site in Grenoble, France.

About Schlumberger New Energy

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology to the global energy industry. Schlumberger New Energy explores new avenues of growth by leveraging Schlumberger’s intellectual and business capital in emerging markets, with a focus on low-carbon and carbon-neutral energy technologies. Its activities include ventures in the domains of hydrogen, lithium, carbon capture and sequestration, geothermal power and geo-energy for heating and cooling buildings.