 

GTT EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against GTT Communications, Inc. – GTT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 19:35  |  40   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) resulting from allegations that GTT may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 10, 2020, after market hours, GTT filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), stating that the Company "is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the ‘Form 10-Q') within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense." GTT's SEC filing disclosed that "[i]n the course of closing the Company's books for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company identified certain issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services and related internal controls."

On this news, GTT's shares fell $0.65 per share, or 11%, to close at $4.96 per share on August 11, 2020.

On November 9, 2020, the Company announced its quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 would be delayed as well.  The Company discussed the ongoing review “examining the accounting for Cost of Telecommunications Services and [. . .] a number of issues in connection with the Company’s previously issued financial statements”.

On this news, GTT shares fell by $0.04 per share, or 1%, from opening at $4.00 on November 9, 2020 to close at $3.96.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of GTT shareholders. If you purchased securities of GTT please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1927.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

GTT Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTT EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against GTT Communications, Inc. – GTT Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) resulting from allegations that GTT may have issued materially misleading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces $2 Billion Incremental Share Repurchase Authorization
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Magenta Therapeutics Highlights Recent Progress and Expected Timing of 2021 Milestones, Including ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
GTT Secures Commitment for New Term Loan Facility to Strengthen Liquidity Position