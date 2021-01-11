 

Limbach Holdings to Present at NobleCon17

11.01.2021, 19:42   

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that CEO Charlie Bacon will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19th at 12:45PM Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website https://ir.limbachinc.com/, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek www.channelchek.com next month.

About Limbach
 Limbach Holdings, Inc., with 2019 revenue of $553.3 million, is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is the design, installation, management, service and maintenance of HVAC, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems. The Company primarily serves commercial and institutional clients in both new and existing facilities. Our principal end-markets are healthcare, higher education, data centers, research and development, state and federal government, and general commercial. Limbach and its subsidiaries employ more than 1,700 people in 22 offices, located in the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida regions, as well as Southern California. The Company’s subsidiary, Harper Limbach, operates in the Florida market. Our design, engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Limbach is an industry leader in safety, advanced technology, full lifecycle solutions, human development and reliable execution. These nationally renowned strengths position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
 Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com, an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

