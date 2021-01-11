 

AlloVir Announces Data Presentations at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced that it will present three oral presentations and one poster presentation during the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) taking place virtually February 8 – 12, 2021.

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Economic and Clinical Burden of Virus-Associated Hemorrhagic Cystitis in Pediatric and Adult Patients Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Presenter: Joseph P. McGuirk, DO, The University of Kansas Cancer Center
Assigned session: Oral Abstract - Session C - Health Services
Session Date & Time: Monday, February 8, 2021, 2:30 p.m. CST
Presentation Tine: 2:30 – 2:45 p.m. CST
Abstract Number: 19

Presentation Title: Economic Burden and Health Resource Utilization Associated with dsDNA Virus Infections in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Recipients
Presenter: Richard Maziarz, MD, Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University
Assigned session: Oral Abstract - Session C - Health Services
Session Date & Time: Monday, February 8, 2021, 2:30 p.m. CST
Presentation Time: 3:15 – 3:30 p.m. CST
Abstract Number: 22

Presentation Title: Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T-Lymphocytes for the Treatment of Virus-Associated Hemorrhagic Cystitis in the Post-HSCT Setting
Presenter: Thomas Pfeiffer, MD, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX
Assigned session: Oral Abstract - Session M - Infection and Immunity
Session Date & Time: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 3:00 p.m. CST
Presentation Time: 4:45 – 5:00 p.m. CST
Abstract Number: 95

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Sars-CoV-2-Specific T Cells to Treat High-Risk Patients with COVID-19
Presenter: Spyridoula Vasileiou, Ph.D., Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and The Methodist Hospital
Poster number: 422

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platform leverages off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com.

