A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.