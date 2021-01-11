 

Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, Myriad Genetics, and Merck to Advance Comprehensive Genomic Profiling

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 20:05  |  25   |   |   

With genetic sequencing at the forefront of precision medicine, Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is pleased to announce a portfolio of new and expanded oncology partnerships that further the company’s commitment to develop standardized, globally distributable tools for precision oncology.

Speaking today at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, Illumina CEO, Francis deSouza, announced a series of oncology partnerships that aim to expand the reach of its powerhouse comprehensive genomic profiling family of products, TruSight Oncology.

TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500) is a Research Use Only comprehensive pan-cancer assay designed to identify 523 known and emerging tumor biomarkers. TSO 500 utilizes both DNA and RNA from tumor samples to identify key somatic variants critical for cancer development and progression, such as small DNA variants, fusions, and splice variants. Based on the content of TSO 500, Illumina will be adding an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test to the TruSight Oncology product family. This comprehensive tumor profiling assay will have similar chemistry and analytics to TSO 500 and is currently undergoing review with regulatory authorities. It is expected to be launched in both the U.S. and Europe later this year.

“Cancer is a disease of the genome and treatment will increasingly leverage NGS-based tests, from early detection and diagnoses, to therapy selection and monitoring,” said deSouza. “The continued expansion of our TruSight Oncology pipeline complements our planned acquisition of multi-cancer early detection company GRAIL.”

Illumina is leveraging the content of its TSO 500 assay to develop companion diagnostics (CDx). The following partnerships demonstrate Illumina’s commitment to collaborating with industry leaders on cancer diagnostics and the advancement of precision oncology:

  • BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB: Expanding on a collaboration that began in 2018, Bristol Myers Squibb will develop a microsatellite instability CDx, as well as develop a diagnostic based on the content of TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA, Illumina’s first liquid biopsy assay. Both program expansions are planned for global use by Bristol Myers Squibb’s portfolio of cancer therapeutics.
  • KURA ONCOLOGY: Our partnership with Kura Oncology is focused on building a CDx claim for HRAS mutations in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinomas.

Responding to the growing clinical use of PARP inhibitor drugs beyond BRCA-mutant cancers, and toward broader populations of patients with homologous recombination repair deficiency (HRD), Illumina is partnering to further expand the clinical utility of the TruSight Oncology portfolio.

Seite 1 von 2
Illumina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, Myriad Genetics, and Merck to Advance Comprehensive Genomic Profiling With genetic sequencing at the forefront of precision medicine, Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is pleased to announce a portfolio of new and expanded oncology partnerships that further the company’s commitment to develop standardized, globally …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces $2 Billion Incremental Share Repurchase Authorization
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Magenta Therapeutics Highlights Recent Progress and Expected Timing of 2021 Milestones, Including ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:10 Uhr
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
06.01.21
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the US and Develop National Surveillance Infrastructure
22.12.20
Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
27
Illumina