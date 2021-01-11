 

DGAP-News Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory offer

DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory offer

11.01.2021 / 20:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major shareholders acquire control of SMT Scharf AG and make mandatory offer

  • Major shareholders jointly acquire 30.24 % of the voting rights in the company
  • SMT Scharf reaches agreement with major shareholders on downlisting in the event of a successful offer
  • Downlisting would involve a change from the Prime Standard to a high-quality segment of the regulated unofficial market of a German stock exchange
  • Access to capital market remains secured

Hamm, January 11, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, was informed today that, on the basis of the accession of Dr. Helmut Fink to a shareholders' agreement concluded on January 11, 2021 concerning collaboration in the exercising of shareholder rights including voting rights in relation to bearer shares of SMT Scharf AG, shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, Share Value Stiftung and Ms. Christiane Weispfenning have exceeded the 30 % threshold and thereby gained control of SMT Scharf AG in accordance with Sections 35 (1) and 29 (2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). The previous parties to the shareholders' agreement had already indicated since 2014 that they coordinate in the exercising of their voting rights. The major shareholders, some of which specialise in value-oriented investments in small and medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries and which recently already held 25.37 % of the voting rights of SMT Scharf AG, now hold a total of 1,397,295 voting rights out of a total of 4,620,000 voting rights of SMT Scharf AG. This corresponds to around 30.24 % of the voting rights and share capital of SMT Scharf AG. As bidders with discharging effect for Ms. Weispfenning and Dr. Fink, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Share Value Stiftung will make a mandatory offer in the meaning of Section 35 (2) WpÜG to acquire all of the bearer shares of SMT Scharf AG - after the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the publication of an offer document. The offer price is to correspond to the statutory minimum price, which is expected to amount to EUR 8.22 per share on the basis of previous acquisitions.

20:28 Uhr
20:28 Uhr
20:27 Uhr
20:27 Uhr
20:27 Uhr
19:55 Uhr
19:55 Uhr
