 

DGAP-News STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.01.2021, 20:15  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021.

11.01.2021 / 20:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020

* Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021

Feldkirchen (Munich), 11 January 2021 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) continued to see an unabated rise in demand in the fourth quarter of 2020. The positive annual trend continued for both wood fibre insulation and construction products.

Despite the continued restrictions due to COVID-19, growth in the construction industry continued mostly without restrictions in the fourth quarter of 2020. Thanks to dynamic demand on the core markets, especially in Germany, it is possible to more than compensate for developments in weaker markets such as the UK.

As a result of the high level of demand, delivery times have been building up across almost all product groups since the third quarter, continuing throughout the entire fourth quarter of 2020, and these have not yet been reduced.

Growth to date already allows initial conclusions to be drawn about 2020 as a whole. Based on the current accounting status the Board of Directors has raised its revenue forecast to around €307-308m, which corresponds to revenue growth of around 9.5%. With regard to the results, the Board of Directors confirms the previous expectations with an EBIT ratio of between 10.5% and 11.5% (in relation to total operating revenue).

The Board of Directors remains very positive about 2021 and expects demand to remain strong due to the high order book and dynamic order intake. Capacity expansions already implemented at existing plants and the construction of new production capacities already underway should ensure that the current on-track growth can be continued over both the short and long term.

Preliminary 2020 financials are expected to be released in early February, along with guidance for 2021.

The corporate news can be downloaded from www.steico.com/ir.

Seite 1 von 3
Steico Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021. DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Annual Results STEICO SE: growth continues in Q4 2020. Sales forecast for 2020 increased, positive trend continues in 2021. 11.01.2021 / 20:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: SMT Scharf AG; Bieter: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen ...
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
EQS-News: Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine ...
EQS-News: Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: anhaltendes Wachstum im vierten Quartal 2020. Umsatzprognose für 2020 erhöht, positiver Trend setzt sich in 2021 fort. (deutsch)
20:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: anhaltendes Wachstum im vierten Quartal 2020. Umsatzprognose für 2020 erhöht, positiver Trend setzt sich in 2021 fort.
22.12.20
PLATOWs Börsen-Ressort-Leiter: Klaus Brune: Seine Tops und Flops in 2020 und warum er Gerresheimer, Jenoptik oder 2G Energy jetzt anspricht

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1.681
STeico AG Ökodämmstoffe und Baustoffe