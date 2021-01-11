Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of FBL to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash.

On behalf of FBL shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.