Culp, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference to be held January 13 – 14, 2021.

The group investor presentation by Robert G. Culp, IV, president and chief executive officer, and Ken Bowling, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live webinar. To view the Culp presentation, please go to the following link for registration instructions: