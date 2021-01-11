AstroNova to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the AstroNova presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/alot/2247264 and on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, https://investors.astronovainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.