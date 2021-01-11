PyroGenesis’ CEO to Present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference on January 14

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://www.pyrogenesis.com ) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time (11:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qCf2QWYEQwC79n6-di9USg

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Mr. Pascali, and/or to watch the Company's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_68483/investor_reg_new.html?attend ....

1x1 meetings will be scheduled on January 13th and 14th and conducted via a private, secure, video conference through the conference event platform provided.

For investors unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentations/webcasts will be available for a period of 90 days after the event on the conference event platform.

About Sidoti & Company LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of their coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Their approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and micro-cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. They serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through their conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows they host each year.