Media and Games Invest: Board of Directors decided to start process to relocate the company's registered office to Luxembourg, to introduce B-shares and to issue a share option for an ESOP for key personnel 11-Jan-2021 / 20:46 CET/CEST

The Board of Directors of Media & Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has today decided to move the Company's registered office to Luxembourg. The change of domicile will make MGI attractive to additional investor groups that are not allowed to invest in the Company due to its current domicile. MGI plans as a first step to change its legal structure from a Public Limited Liability Company ("plc") into that of a Societas Europaea ("SE") and thereafter start the relocation process, targeting to be domiciled in Luxembourg, ideally from January 1, 2022 onwards. Discussions with advisors in Malta and Luxembourg to initiate the relocation without delay will start shortly. The final decision on the relocation will be taken at a later date by the shareholders of MGI at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened.

Furthermore, to further optimize the share structure of the Company and to enable further growth, the Board of Directors today also decided to propose the introduction of a new share class, B-shares. The introduction of B-shares will be resolved upon by the shareholders of MGI at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened as soon as possible. The B-shares shall be introduced as a new share class with less voting rights than current shares, to allow the company to issue shares with less dilution of the current voting powers, similar to some of its peers. The current shares will become A-shares. The exact terms of the B-shares will be finally defined and included in the notice for the extraordinary general meeting. The rights of the currently issued shares will be protected and not adversely changed. The Board of Directors intends to list the B-shares at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market when issued at the first time.