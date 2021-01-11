 

nVent Introduces New Universal Free-Stand Enclosure Portfolio

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today introduced its Universal Free-Stand enclosure portfolio. Specially designed to reduce overall project lead time while providing safety and reliability during end-use applications, the new portfolio enables panel shop builders and systems integrators to do more business faster.

Designed for flexibility, the Universal Free-Stand portfolio enables panel builders and integrators to start with simplified base enclosures and customize with accessories and modifications as needed. The portfolio is robust, bayable, and has multiple type ratings with accessories focused on safety and component mounting density to enable faster design, modification and assembly, while improving control panel safety.

The one- and two-door bayable enclosures allow easier, safer modifications and vastly simpler handling in moving and installing multi-door enclosures of almost any configuration.

Universal Free-Stand enclosures accelerate design and modification with easy-to-choose accessories for large unibody enclosures. The new portfolio:

  • Reduces installation time by up to 30 percent with easily installed barrier panels, side panels and a false floor as well as panel gliders to aid panel installation.
  • Features six base enclosures with universal type ratings. In-stock inventory can be configured to meet customer needs and help significantly reduce design time.

Mild steel standard base enclosures are available in-stock in North America, and can be shipped within three days. Stainless steel base enclosures will soon be available in stock, and currently can be made to order.

"Panel builders and integrators are always seeking new ways to save time and costs without compromising reliability or performance," said Emily DeLozier, nVent Product Marketing Manager. "With the Universal Free-Stand portfolio, they can use a superior quality product to quickly and more easily address their customers’ equipment protection needs for a wide range of applications and environments.”

Additional resources

For more information on the Universal Free-Stand product portfolio and supporting tools, visit go.nvent.com/Universal-Free-Stand-2020.html.

Comprehensive, high-quality solutions

Part of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, nVent HOFFMAN products include the industry’s most comprehensive protection portfolio of electrical enclosures that meet global and local standards for a vast range of applications.

With more than 12,000 products and tailored solutions, nVent offers a global manufacturing footprint and a uniquely complete range of IEC and NEMA electrical enclosures under the nVent HOFFMAN brand, plus thermal management solutions. All nVent HOFFMAN products are manufactured to the highest standards, and backed by service and sales support around the world.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

