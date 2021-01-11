Gamida Cell to Present Full Data from Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel at TCT, the Combined Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

The international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study for omidubicel evaluated the safety and efficacy of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing allogeneic bone marrow transplant compared to a comparator group of patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced that the full results of the Phase 3 clinical trial of omidubicel will be presented for the first time at the TCT Meetings, the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which is being held virtually from February 8–12, 2021.

This will be the first presentation of the full efficacy and safety results of this study. Gamida Cell previously reported in 2020 top-line data for omidubicel, an advanced cell therapy under development as a potentially life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies. Last May, Gamida Cell reported that the study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant reduction in time to neutrophil engraftment, a key milestone in a patient’s recovery from a bone marrow transplant. Last October, the company reported that the omidubicel phase 3 study achieved its secondary endpoints of platelet engraftment, infections, and hospitalizations.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Title: Improved Clinical Outcomes with Omidubicel Versus Standard Myeloablative Umbilical Cord Blood Transplantation: Results of a Phase III Randomized, Multicenter Study

Lead Author: Mitchell E. Horwitz, M.D.

Time: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 4:45-5:00 p.m. EST

About Omidubicel

Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies (blood cancers). In both Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 clinical studies (NCT01816230, NCT02730299), omidubicel demonstrated rapid and durable time to engraftment and was generally well tolerated. The company expects to submit a full biologics licensing application to the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2021. Omidubicel is also being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with severe aplastic anemia (NCT03173937). The aplastic anemia investigational new drug application is currently filed with the FDA under the brand name CordIn, which is the same investigational development candidate as omidubicel. For more information on clinical trials of omidubicel, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.