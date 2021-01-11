 

Park Aerospace Corp. CEO to Speak at Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

globenewswire
11.01.2021, 21:13  |  52   |   |   

NEWTON, Kansas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE – PKE) announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Shore, will speak at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday January 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EST.  A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/pke/2053056. An archived replay will also be available at the same link for 90 calendar days. 

The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at https://parkaerospace.com/needham-conference/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Needham Conference” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.    

Additional corporation information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z  
    Newton, Kansas  67114  
    (316) 283-6500  



