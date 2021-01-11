 

Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

YERINGTON, Nev., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 130,400,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.165 per Unit (the “Offering Price) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $21.5 million (the “Offering”).

Mike Ciricillo, CEO of Nevada Copper commented “This offering together with the recently completed upsize of our credit facility with KfW IPEX-Bank will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet as it proceeds to complete its ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow Underground Project.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share (each a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.22 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of 18 months following closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes (the “Over-Allotment Option”). The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Underwriters to purchase additional Units, Common Shares, Warrants or any combination thereof. In the event the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be approximately $24.7 million.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

