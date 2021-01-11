 

Personalis Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today reported unaudited preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Personalis estimates revenue of approximately $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 11%. For the full year 2020, revenue is estimated to be approximately $78.6 million compared with $65.2 million for 2019, representing an increase of 21%.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Preliminary revenue from biopharma and all other customers of an estimated $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 73% increase
  • Preliminary revenue from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program (VA MVP) of an estimated $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 9%
  • Preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were estimated to be $203 million as of December 31, 2020
  • A total of 45 customers have placed orders for NeXT as of December 31, 2020, with 6 of those customers placing their first orders in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Achieved milestone of completing more than 100,000 whole human genomes sequenced under the VA MVP contract
  • Launch of SHERPA and NEOPS (neoantigen prediction capability) in the fourth quarter of 2020

“I’m proud to say that we were able to report record revenue once again this quarter and achieved our first $20 million revenue quarter, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biopharma revenue was strong and customer orders were once again above revenue reported,” said John West, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we have several customers that have placed orders for our liquid biopsy offering, which we expect will be an important driver of growth in the future.”

The above information is preliminary and subject to Personalis’ normal quarter and year-end accounting procedures and external audit by the company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Personalis will issue a press release with final financial results and host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 220-8061 for U.S. callers or (470) 495-9168 for international callers, using the conference ID: 5065084. The live webinar can be accessed at https://investors.personalis.com.

