APi Group Announces Participation in CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced today that its senior management will be participating in a fireside chat during the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET. Additionally, one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and APi’s senior management are also being arranged as part of the conference.

The audio and presentation materials may be accessed through links on the “Investor Relations” page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the APi website for approximately 30 days.