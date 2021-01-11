Fortune Brands Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, and Brian Lantz, senior vice president of communications and corporate administration, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at http://ir.fbhs.com/events.cfm. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.