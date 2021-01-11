 

Asana CFO to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour
Presenter: Tim Wan, Chief Financial Officer
Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Registration and webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff161/asan/1830841

The presentation and replay will be available on Asana’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Danone, Sky, Spotify and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

