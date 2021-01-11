 

Visa Promotes Kelly Mahon Tullier to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 22:00  |  41   |   |   

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced the appointment of General Counsel Kelly Mahon Tullier to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. She will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Al Kelly.

Julie Rottenberg, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Counsel for North America, was subsequently appointed to succeed Tullier as General Counsel and Senior Vice President. Rottenberg will report to Tullier and become a member of Visa’s Executive Committee.

In her new role, Tullier will continue to oversee Legal and Compliance, while taking on responsibility for managing two additional functions, Global Communications and Corporate Services, which includes Corporate Real Estate, Aviation, Security and Global Events.

“In the nearly seven years that Kelly has led Visa’s Legal and Compliance team, she has proven her ability to build and sustain a consistently high-functioning organization. Kelly is a trusted advisor and results-driven leader who has shown that she can take on responsibility outside of her core strength of Legal and Compliance. With this newly expanded remit, Kelly will play an even more valuable role in advancing our business and representing our company externally with our range of stakeholders,” Al Kelly said.

Rottenberg joined Visa in the litigation team 13 years ago, later becoming Deputy General Counsel and Chief Counsel for North America.

“Throughout her Visa tenure, Julie has provided excellent legal leadership to a wide range of issues that affect our business globally. Julie’s combination of sound counsel and strong business acumen is a huge asset. She has guided our organization steadily over the years, and we are grateful for her expertise and leadership,” Kelly said.

Tullier joined Visa in June 2014 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining Visa, Tullier worked at PepsiCo, Inc. as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Previously, she was Vice President and General Counsel for Frito-Lay. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at Baker Botts LLP and also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Sidney A. Fitzwater, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas.

Rottenberg most recently served as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Counsel for North America. Previously, she was a partner at Arnold & Porter, LLP, and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert Beezer, U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, and the Honorable Samuel Wilson, U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

Visa Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rosige Aussichten: Visa-Bullen: „Aktie mit Potenzial in Form eines 50- bis 60-prozentigen Preisansti
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visa Promotes Kelly Mahon Tullier to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced the appointment of General Counsel Kelly Mahon Tullier to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. She will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Rosige Aussichten: Visa-Bullen: „Aktie mit Potenzial in Form eines 50- bis 60-prozentigen Preisanstieges im Jahr 2021“
06.01.21
Top 50 Dividenden-Aktien für einen Kauf – Winter 2021
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21
30.12.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger setzen auf Impfstoff und Biden
30.12.20
Aktien New York: Wieder aufwärts - Anleger setzen auf Impfungen und Biden
30.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Wieder aufwärts - Anleger setzen auf Corona-Impfungen
28.12.20
Strengere Regeln fürs Bezahlen mit Kreditkarte - Handel zögerlich
24.12.20
Aktien New York: Etwas höher in die Weihnachtspause
24.12.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die ihre Ausschüttungen in 5 Jahren verdoppelt haben
22.12.20
VISA AKTIE: Scheitern oder nicht scheitern, das ist die Frage!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01:04 Uhr
1
Rosige Aussichten: Visa-Bullen: „Aktie mit Potenzial in Form eines 50- bis 60-prozentigen Preisansti
11.12.20
332
VISA kommt in den DowJones
23.03.20
5
VISA Trading : Die Gelddruckmaschine ist zum Nachkauf bereit!