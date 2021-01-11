Visa Promotes Kelly Mahon Tullier to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Julie Rottenberg, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Counsel for North America, was subsequently appointed to succeed Tullier as General Counsel and Senior Vice President. Rottenberg will report to Tullier and become a member of Visa’s Executive Committee.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced the appointment of General Counsel Kelly Mahon Tullier to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. She will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Al Kelly.

In her new role, Tullier will continue to oversee Legal and Compliance, while taking on responsibility for managing two additional functions, Global Communications and Corporate Services, which includes Corporate Real Estate, Aviation, Security and Global Events.

“In the nearly seven years that Kelly has led Visa’s Legal and Compliance team, she has proven her ability to build and sustain a consistently high-functioning organization. Kelly is a trusted advisor and results-driven leader who has shown that she can take on responsibility outside of her core strength of Legal and Compliance. With this newly expanded remit, Kelly will play an even more valuable role in advancing our business and representing our company externally with our range of stakeholders,” Al Kelly said.

Rottenberg joined Visa in the litigation team 13 years ago, later becoming Deputy General Counsel and Chief Counsel for North America.

“Throughout her Visa tenure, Julie has provided excellent legal leadership to a wide range of issues that affect our business globally. Julie’s combination of sound counsel and strong business acumen is a huge asset. She has guided our organization steadily over the years, and we are grateful for her expertise and leadership,” Kelly said.

Tullier joined Visa in June 2014 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining Visa, Tullier worked at PepsiCo, Inc. as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Previously, she was Vice President and General Counsel for Frito-Lay. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at Baker Botts LLP and also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Sidney A. Fitzwater, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas.

Rottenberg most recently served as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Counsel for North America. Previously, she was a partner at Arnold & Porter, LLP, and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert Beezer, U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, and the Honorable Samuel Wilson, U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006011/en/