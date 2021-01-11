Postal Realty Trust Launches Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of additional properties, payment of dividends, capital expenditures related to the properties in its portfolio, and the repayment of indebtedness under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), today announced the launch of a public offering of 2,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, the Company expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 412,500 shares of Class A common stock.

Jefferies, Stifel, BMO Capital Markets and Janney Montgomery Scott are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2020. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the following: Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at ProspectusDepartment@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, Attention: Syndicate Department, by fax at (443) 224-1273, or by email at SyndProspectus@stifel.com; BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109, Attention: Equity Capital Markets Group, or by email at prospectus@janney.com.