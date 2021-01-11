 

Energy Transfer Announces Bradford D. Whitehurst as Chief Financial Officer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that Bradford D. (Brad) Whitehurst has been named as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Whitehurst, age 46, brings 20 years of experience to the position having served most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of Tax for the Dallas-based midstream company.

In addition to overseeing all of Energy Transfer’s taxation functions, Whitehurst has also been responsible for managing Energy Transfer’s Information Technology and Business Optimization divisions since joining the Partnership in 2014. He also serves on Energy Transfer’s Investment Committee and is a director of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). Additionally, Whitehurst is a member of the board of directors for the Energy Infrastructure Council, having served in this capacity since 2017.

“We are very pleased to have Brad assume the position of Chief Financial Officer,” said Tom Long, co-CEO of Energy Transfer. “His expertise and strategic counsel have been invaluable to us, not only as a member of our executive management team for the last six years, but as a longtime advisor to us on the significant M&A transactions that took place prior to him joining the Partnership. We look forward to his continued leadership as we execute our business strategies in 2021 and beyond.”

Prior to joining Energy Transfer, Whitehurst was a partner in the Washington, DC office of Bingham McCutchen LLP where he specialized in partnership taxation. He was also an attorney at Washington, DC law firms McKee Nelson LLP and Hogan & Hartson. Whitehurst is a member of both the Washington, DC and the Virginia Bar Associations and is licensed to practice law in Washington, DC.

Whitehurst graduated from Duke University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in 1998 with a Master of Accounting degree. He received his law degree in 2001 from Duke University School of Law.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the current period. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decline in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.energytransfer.com.

Disclaimer

