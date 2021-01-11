 

PGTI Announces Pricing of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 22:06  |  54   |   |   

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) (“PGTI” or the “Company”), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today the pricing of its previously announced private offering of $60 million aggregate principal amount of additional 6.75% senior notes due 2026 (the “Additional Notes”), which are being issued at 105.500% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from August 1, 2020. The offering of the Additional Notes is expected to close on January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Additional Notes are part of the same issuance of, and will rank equally and form a single series with, the $365.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 6.75% senior notes due 2026, $315 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on August 10, 2018 and $50 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on January 24, 2020 (the “Existing Notes” and, together with the Additional Notes, the “Notes”). The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Existing Notes (except with respect to issue date and the date from which interest accrues).

The Additional Notes are being offered to finance, together with cash on hand, the cash portion of the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition by the Company of 75% of the outstanding equity interests of New ECO Windows Holding, LLC, which was previously announced on January 7, 2021, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021 (the “ECO Acquisition”). If the ECO Acquisition does not close, PGTI intends to apply proceeds of the Additional Notes to repay amounts outstanding under its existing term loan credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions.

The Additional Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each existing and future domestic restricted subsidiary of the Company, other than any restricted subsidiary of the Company that does not guarantee the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities or any permitted refinancing thereof (the “Guarantors”). In this regard, upon the consummation of the ECO Acquisition, New Holding and its subsidiaries will be designated as unrestricted subsidiaries under the indenture and the credit agreement governing the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities and will not become Guarantors of the Notes or be guarantors of the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities.

Seite 1 von 3


PGT Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGTI Announces Pricing of $60 Million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026 PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) (“PGTI” or the “Company”), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today the pricing of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:17 Uhr
PGTI Announces Private Placement of Additional Senior Notes
07.01.21
 PGT Innovations to Acquire 75% Ownership Stake in Eco Window Systems