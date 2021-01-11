 

Columbia Sportswear Appoints Tim Sheerin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Columbia Brand

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Tim Sheerin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Columbia brand.

In his new role, Sheerin will report to Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President, Global Omni-Channel.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience in commercial leadership,” said Franco Fogliato. “His background in strategy, coupled with his years catalyzing high-performance teams, will help us accelerate growth for the Columbia brand in 2021 and beyond.”

Prior in joining Columbia, Sheerin spent twenty years in various senior-level sales and strategy roles at Nike. In his most recent role as Vice President of North America Sales, he led Nike’s wholesale business across Nike and Jordan brands, supporting all product lines and categories for North America.

“In his new role, Tim is poised to consolidate the strong leading position of the Columbia brand with his knowledge of the U.S. market and extensive network of relationships with customers,” said Fogliato. “We could not be happier to kick off the year with a leader of his caliber.”

About Columbia:

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently less reliable than historical information. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

06.01.21
Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints John Culver, Leader of International Growth at Starbucks Corp., to Its Board of Directors