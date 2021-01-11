Columbia Sportswear Appoints Tim Sheerin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Columbia Brand

“Tim brings a wealth of experience in commercial leadership,” said Franco Fogliato. “His background in strategy, coupled with his years catalyzing high-performance teams, will help us accelerate growth for the Columbia brand in 2021 and beyond.”

Prior in joining Columbia, Sheerin spent twenty years in various senior-level sales and strategy roles at Nike. In his most recent role as Vice President of North America Sales, he led Nike’s wholesale business across Nike and Jordan brands, supporting all product lines and categories for North America.

“In his new role, Tim is poised to consolidate the strong leading position of the Columbia brand with his knowledge of the U.S. market and extensive network of relationships with customers,” said Fogliato. “We could not be happier to kick off the year with a leader of his caliber.”

About Columbia:

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.

