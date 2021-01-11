 

Kimball Electronics Announces Appointment of Jana Croom to VP, Finance Position

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 22:05  |  52   |   |   

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) announced today the appointment of Jana Croom to the newly-created executive position of Vice President, Finance.

Croom, of New Albany, Ohio, joined Kimball Electronics from NiSource Inc., one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, where she most recently held the position of Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis.

In the past nine years at NiSource, she has held positions of increased responsibility, including director roles in operations planning, state finance, and regulatory affairs.

“We welcome Jana not only to our Company’s Finance leadership team, but also to our overall executive leadership structure. She joins us with vast experience in various areas of finance. Jana is a proven leader when it comes to driving strategic outcomes, and we are excited to have her help us become an even better company and further enhance share owner value,” said Michael K. Sergesketter, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Croom earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from the College of Business at The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio) and a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster (Wooster, Ohio). She also completed the Emerging Leaders Program from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan).

“Jana’s background in leading a diverse workforce to build effective teams and drive continuous improvement, along with her passion to support others in her community, complements our own Company values,” said Donald D. Charron, Chairman of the Board and CEO.

During her 20-plus year career, Croom has demonstrated a high-performance focus to help the growth of her former employers and her own personal development and growth. Also, she has demonstrated a commitment to volunteering and community engagement as an appointed trustee for the New Albany Community Authority Board; as an Advisory Board Member for the Salvation Army of Central Ohio; as a member of the United Way of Central Ohio Women’s Leadership Council and Key Club; and as a member of the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Added Charron, “We welcome Jana to Kimball Electronics’ global family and look forward to her being a valuable supporter of our Company’s purpose, ‘Creating Quality for Life,’ for our various stakeholders.”

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone: 812.634.4000
E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com


Kimball Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kimball Electronics Announces Appointment of Jana Croom to VP, Finance Position JASPER, Ind., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) announced today the appointment of Jana Croom to the newly-created executive position of Vice President, Finance. Croom, of New Albany, Ohio, joined Kimball …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report